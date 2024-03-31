iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 71,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.