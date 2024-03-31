Sharper & Granite LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 2,242,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

