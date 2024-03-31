Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 18,868 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 834,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $46,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,521,000.

VEU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,580. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

