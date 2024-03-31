Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,627 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $122.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.