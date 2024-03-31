Sharper & Granite LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGT stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $524.34. 252,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

