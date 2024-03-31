Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.