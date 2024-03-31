Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.