PFG Advisors Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $7.01 on Friday, hitting $454.39. 360,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

