PFG Advisors Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 188,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,488. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

