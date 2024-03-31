ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $698.57. 1,080,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,944. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

