ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 8,659,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,631,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

