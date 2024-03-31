ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,775,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,915,640. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.