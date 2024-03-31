Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $254.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

