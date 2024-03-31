PFG Advisors Acquires 1,867 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

