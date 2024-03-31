PFG Advisors Grows Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 559,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

