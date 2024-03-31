PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.23. 346,550 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2461 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

