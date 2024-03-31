PFG Advisors Purchases 9,346 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 578.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in HEICO were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.00. 431,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $200.64.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

