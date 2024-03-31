iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,822 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

