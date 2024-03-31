Realta Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. 14,618,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,210,934. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.