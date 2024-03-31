Realta Investment Advisors Sells 17,662 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,208 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,009,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
