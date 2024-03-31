SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.