Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,200 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,086,482 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

