3,944 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 854,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,404. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
