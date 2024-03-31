Columbus Macro LLC Invests $201,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Fortinet by 686.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. 3,922,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

