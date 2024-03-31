PFG Advisors Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 520,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,290. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.