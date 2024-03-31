PFG Advisors Has $2.65 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,027,000 after buying an additional 132,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $556.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

