Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of PBAM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $195.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.22. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

