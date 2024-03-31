Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Rises By 33.8%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,267,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 29th total of 23,375,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.9 days.

Paladin Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PALAF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,390. Paladin Energy has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, April 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.