Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,573.0 days.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ORINF remained flat at $47.16 during trading hours on Friday. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. Orion Oyj has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.
About Orion Oyj
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Oyj
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.