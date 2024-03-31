Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,573.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ORINF remained flat at $47.16 during trading hours on Friday. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. Orion Oyj has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, dexdor and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

