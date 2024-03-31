PFG Advisors Buys 443 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CSL traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.85. 223,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.55. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $393.43.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile



Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

