PFG Advisors Buys 5,941 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,396,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 119,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,540,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,660,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

