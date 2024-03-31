PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.
NASDAQ PNQI traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 47,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.
The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
