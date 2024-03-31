BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO) Plans Dividend of $0.18

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 4,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,300. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

