Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 25,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

