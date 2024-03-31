Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE INSI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $16.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.