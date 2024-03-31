Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 15th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE INSI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $16.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.