EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the February 29th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.9 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of ESLOF traded up 2.00 on Friday, reaching 228.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of 166.75 and a twelve month high of 234.37.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
