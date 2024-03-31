Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Update

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 29th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 611,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 51.2% in the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,235,000 after purchasing an additional 678,001 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $11,730,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,401.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 251,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 588.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 205,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 368,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $429.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

