Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Update

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 29th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 611,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
SNBR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 368,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $39.98.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $429.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.
