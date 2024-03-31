Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $380,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,296,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,780,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.