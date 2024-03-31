Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 0.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $155.84. 185,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $108.86 and a 52-week high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

