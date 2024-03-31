Tevis Investment Management Sells 37 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $504.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.