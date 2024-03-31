Halpern Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FI stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

