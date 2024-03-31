NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $7.72 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.72 billion and approximately $248.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.32 or 0.00010382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00075553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00025821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,183,823,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,183,724,710 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.10718661 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $254,623,782.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

