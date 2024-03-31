Uniswap Market Cap Tops $7.75 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and approximately $156.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $12.95 or 0.00018357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.00146621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001372 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.93027522 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $123,731,990.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.