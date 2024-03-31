iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 654,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.