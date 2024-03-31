Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,626,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

