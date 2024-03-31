Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Down 0.5 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 359,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.76. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

