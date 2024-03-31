iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Increased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. 654,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,307. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

