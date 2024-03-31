Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 715 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

