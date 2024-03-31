Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after buying an additional 452,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.59. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.