CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,529 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 475,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,309. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $131.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.