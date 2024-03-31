Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VFH traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $102.39. 306,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,417. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.39.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

